We have a winning formula in Kerala, says Union Minister George Kurian

Political parties in Kerala have shed their inimical attitude toward the BJP, and a Front, other than the LDF and UDF, will form under the BJP's leadership. In an interview with Manorama, central Minister of State George Kurian said the BJP will record a significant win in Kerala once its vote share touches the 25 per cent mark. In Thrissur, the winning formula was 20 per cent of BJP votes and party candidate Suresh Gopi's kindness and popularity. Earlier, the same formula ensured O Rajagopal's victory in the Assembly polls. The BJP is inching closer to its goal in Kerala with its vote share and the leaders' democratic approach. Kurian said his Cabinet post was not on the community quota but on the workers' quota.

Kerala has got two ministers at the Centre. Is this aimed at the coming elections?

The larger interest is the development of Kerala. The political climate is conducive for the BJP. People are voting for the party that is good for them. The people will punish any wrongdoing, and support the good. The leadership has the political intent to encourage pro-development interests. Suresh Gopi's popularity benefited this time. We will work united under his leadership.

It has been alleged that groupism is rampant in the BJP state unit. How did you stay away from factionalism?

You have admitted that I never had any group. The same is the case with the BJP in Kerala. I was not part of any group since the party did not have any factions.

To which group do you belong at the Centre? Or who are your close associates?

I have been with the BJP since the beginning. I have never met anyone specifically or have kept close relations. I have worked with different generations of leaders, O Rajagopal, KG Marar, PS Sreedharan Pillai, PK Krishnadas, V Muraleedharan, Kummanam Rajasekharan, K Surendran, et al. I have the same acquaintance with national leaders. Nothing more.

It has been said that your ministerial berth is meant to woo the Christian community. What is your comment?

The party has not told me anything of the sort. In fact, my ministerial post will explain it more. I came to Delhi as part of organising the swearing-in ceremony. As usual, I did not have even a pair of new clothes. I received a call while in Delhi, saying, you are an 'organic worker' and the party has recognised it. The caller did not explain further. The party chose me as everybody's minister.

The bipolar alliance politics is still strong in Kerala. How far can the BJP progress in the state?

Today, the BJP has become an organisation that could win elections. The BJP can win with its and the alliance partners' votes. The Thrissur formula can be successfully replicated elsewhere in the state. That day is not far.

You had been the chairman of the Minorities' Commission, and know the ministry. What are your priorities?

Minority regions, including in Kerala, face a lack of basic facilities. My priority will be to change the present state. Also, projects such as Jan Vikas Karyakram will be utilised, along with the schemes of other ministries benefitting the minorities.

Will you reinstate the Maulana Azad Fellowship?

My understanding is that the fellowship has been merged with other schemes. It means, the students are receiving the fellowship's benefits. I will look into its other aspects.

What is your take on RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat's criticism that no solution was found to the Manipur riots issue?

The organisation will respond to it. Coming to the Manipur issue, conflicts between tribals have been reported from all over the world. Religion is irrelevant in such conflicts. It was given a political colour. The election results revealed that Kerala was seized of the issue.

You will have to be elected to the Rajya Sabha?

The party will decide at the appropriate time and inform me.