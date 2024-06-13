Protests in Malappuram over suicide of girl reportedly due to Plus one admission concerns

Malappuram: The suicide of a girl at Parappanangadi, allegedly due to anxiety over Plus One admission has triggered protests in Malappuram. Shortage of seats for Plus One course in the Malabar region has been a contentious issue for the past few weeks. Hadi Rushma (15), daughter of Puthiyantakath Muhammed Basheer at Parappanangadi, committed suicide on Tuesday. Fraternity Movement, the student wing of the Welfare Party, declared a state-wide education bandh on Friday following the death of the girl. The death of Hadi Rushma is a case of martyrdom against the negligence and discrimination shown towards the Malabar region, the organisation alleged.

"Chief Minister and Education Minister are responsible for the suicide of Hadi Rushma. The government has to allocate new Plus One batches to Malabar to prevent recurrence of such unfortunate incidents,'' Fraternity Movement state president K M Shehrin said.Hadi Rushma has achieved 8 A Plus and 85 per cent marks in the SSLC examination. Congress party under Malappuram DCC also staged a protest march to the District Collectorate in protest on Thursday.

"We would not let the Education Minister travel freely through Kerala if the government continues to avoid Malabar in the plus one seat admission issue,'' Malappuram District KSU President E K Anshid said. The name of Hadi Rushma was reportedly not included in the second allotment of plus-one seats in the districts. 46,869 students are still out of admission list even after completing two stages of admission procedures in the Malappuram district. If the rest of the seats are allotted in the third allotment, it is estimated that 32,239 students would not get a seat for plus one.