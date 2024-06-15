Racist slurs against RLV Ramakrishnan: Court grants bail to Sathyabhama

Thiruvananthapuram: Nedumangad SC-ST Court on Saturday granted bail to classical dancer Sathyabhama, who was accused of making racist and casteist remarks against Dr RLV Ramakrishnan. Sathyabhama argued in the court that she had not deliberately insulted Ramakrishnan and that the reference to a "dark child" could not be considered a casteist insult.

However, the prosecution argued that it was an insult and pointed out that Sathyabhama had repeated the remark in the media.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishnan told Manorama News that the bail was only a court formality and that the High Court had accepted his argument. He also stated that he would proceed with further legal action.

Ramakrishnan, the brother of the late Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Mani, is an MPhil top scorer in Performing Arts and a PhD graduate in Mohiniyattam from the Kerala Kalamandalam.

Earlier in March, in an interview aired on a YouTube channel, Sathyabhama disparagingly commented that Ramakrishnan, "with his complexion resembling that of a crow, was unfit for Mohiniyattam performances."