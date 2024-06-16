Widespread protests mar Syro-Malabar Church plan to hold unified Mass

Ernakulam: The Syro-Malabar Church's mandate to hold unified Mass services starting July 3 for all churches in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese met with large-scale protest with many believers throwing the Archbishop's letter into the trash can.

A heated exchange between those who opposed the unified Mass and those who supported it in front of the Edappally St George Catholic Forane Church, saw police intervening to keep the war factions at bay.

The circular, issued by Metropolitan Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil less than a week ago, warned that dissenting priests would be removed from priestly duties and instructed them to read the circular in all churches of the Archdiocese on Sunday.

In defiance of the directive, the laity at Elamkulam Little Flower Church, Ernakulam, tore down the circular and discarded it into a waste bin after Sunday's Mass. "We need the circular to be withdrawn. The Synod will meet on June 19, and we want them to discuss this matter again. We seek a peaceful resolution through discussion with everyone. This directive seems to be a diversion from the land deal accusations against Cardinal Mar George Alencherry," a member of the Elamkulam church told Manorama News.

Similar protests erupted at Puthiyakavu St Francis Xavier Church, Ernakulam St Mary's Syro-Malabar Cathedral Basilica and Tripunithura St Mary's Forane Church, where the laity, supporting the priests, set the synod circular on fire.

According to the circular, priests who do not comply with the order will be barred from priestly ministry starting July 4. It noted that Pope Francis has requested the implementation of the unified Mass twice through papal communique and once in person via video message.

Additionally, the circular stated that the Church would not recognise marriages performed by priests facing punishment. Priests serving outside the Archdiocese or those pursuing higher studies must also provide an affidavit affirming their commitment to hold the unified Mass. Failure to submit this within the specified time will result in a barring from performing priestly duties, and clerical students will not receive their priestly titles.

The circular criticised the un-ecclesiastical and unreasonable stubborn attitude of some priests and laity, along with negative propaganda, which has complicated the Eucharist dispute in the Church. It warned that those challenging Church authorities and not adhering to ecclesiastical discipline would not be allowed to continue in the Catholic communion.