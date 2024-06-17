Kollam man arrested for brutally assaulting 10-year-old daughter over unfolded clothes

Kollam: Kundara police have apprehended a man from Kottamkara for brutally assaulting his 10-year-old daughter. The incident took place on Friday afternoon at a rented house in Keralapuram. According to reports, the father, who was drinking with friends at home, flew into a rage upon discovering unfolded clothes on the bed.



Before leaving for work, the girl's mother had instructed the girl to fold the clothes. The man physically assaulted the girl for alleged non-compliance. The man allegedly punched her in the face and slammed her head against a chair. He also kicked her after lifting her by the legs causing her head to bang against the floor. The child suffered a fractured shoulder. Her younger sister witnessed the ordeal. The father subsequently took the injured girl to the hospital but reportedly warned her not to disclose the incident.

The accused is also involved in the case of pushing his wife's father to death. The assaulted girl is a witness to this incident, which occurred in 2022. The assault occurred just as trial proceedings related to the murder case were about to commence, leading police to suspect the assault was intended to coerce a change in her testimony.