VK Sreekandan MP assumes charge as Thrissur DCC President

Thrissur: VK Sreekandan MP has taken charge as the Thrissur DCC president. He assumed office at the Thrissur DCC office at 11:45 am on Sunday.



The decision to assign charge to V K Sreekandan was initially scheduled on Friday, but it was postponed due to the Kuwait fire disaster, which led to the postponement of all Congress activities. VK Sreekandan assumed office after offering flowers at the memorial of leader K Karunakaran. He stated that the Congress party has learned from its defeats and will move forward together.

A meeting of district Congress office bearers, senior leaders, and block Congress presidents was held on Sunday at 3 PM in the DCC auditorium under the chairmanship of VK Sreekandan MP.

Following the heavy defeat of K Muraleedharan in Thrissur, there were intense internal conflicts within the DCC. Party state and national leadership intervened after allegations that DCC secretary Sajeevan Kuriachira was allegedly assaulted by district president Jose Vallur. This led to Jose Vallur resigning from the DCC president position, resulting in VK Sreekandan being given the temporary position. Sajeevan Kuriachira and ML Baby have been suspended pending an investigation.

A three-member committee has been appointed to study the Thrissur election and submit a comprehensive report to the KPCC. The committee consists of KC Joseph, a member of the political affairs committee, T Siddique, the working president, and R Chandrasekharan, the state president of INTUC.

Meanwhile, poster campaign continues unabated in Thrissur following the loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

A flex board in support of K Muraleedharan appeared in front of the DCC office on Sunday with the label "Thrissur Congress members," mentioning that he was caught in a web of betrayal leading to his defeat.