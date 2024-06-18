Health dept collected water sample from DLF complex only on Tuesday: MLA Uma Thomas

Kochi: The water contamination in Kochi's DLF apartment complex has triggered a heated debate across the state. Talking about the issue, MLA Uma Thomas said the health department collected the water sample from the flat only on Tuesday.

Addressing the media after visiting the apartment complex, she claimed the lapse of the flat owners' association in reporting the matter to the municipality was a serious mistake.



“The health department reportedly collected the samples of the water on Monday. But when I reached here, the officials told me that they collected the sample only on Tuesday as Monday was a holiday. I think the health department should have initiated the procedures in a war footing manner in such a serious situation,” she said.

Over 300 people, including children, living in the apartment complex in Kakkanad sought treatment with symptoms of food poisoning. It is assumed that bacterial infection from the water led to the disease. The presence of E.coli bacteria was found in a lab test result obtained by a resident of the flat.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said that she was informed a day ago by some residents of the apartment complex in Thrikkakara municipality that over the last few days, several hundred people have fallen sick there. She added that nearly 800 people reportedly fell sick at the flat, but the health department's record shows that around 340 people took medical care.