Manjummel Boys fraud: ED to examine financial records of all blockbuster Malayalam films

Kochi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has sought legal advice to freeze bank accounts of the producers and distributors of the film 'Manjummel Boys', amidst allegations of inflating ticket collection figures for money laundering purposes.



The ED is now gearing up to gather financial information including productions costs of all successful films produced in Kerala over the past five years. Investigating officials indicated that two filmmakers have provided information to the ED regarding alleged instances of black money practices in Kerala's theatre sector, prompting further inquiries. Malayalam film industry reaped box office collections to the tune of Rs 720 crore in the first five months of 2024. According to reports, four Malayalam films- Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham, Aavesham and Premalu-crossed the Rs 100-crore mark.

Disputes over profit sharing in 'Manjummel Boys' triggered the ED's investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Officials of the anti-money laundering agency registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the producers and sent notices to 'Parava Films' founders Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony to appear for questioning. Soubin and Shawn were questioned by the ED following this. 'Manjummel Boys', which reportedly collected over Rs 220 crore at the box office, ran into trouble after a cheating case was filed against the makers. According to the complainant Siraj Valiyathara Hameed, he was promised a 40 per cent share of profits by Parava Films as he was a major investor in the movie. However, the makers backtracked from the promise.