Two in custody on complaint of gang rape in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2024 09:38 PM IST
Kerala Police logo. Photo: Manorama Online.

Malappuram: The Malappuram Police have registered a case of gang rape on the complaint of a woman in Valanchery. In her complaint, the woman said she was raped by three persons who broke into the house.

The alleged incident took place three days ago when the woman was staying at the house of a relative. She told her friends about the traumatic experience before accompanying them to the police. Tiru DySP P P Shams is leading the investigation. DySP Shams said they have taken two persons into custody and are interrogating them.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA