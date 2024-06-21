Kozhikode CPM leader booked for unsavoury social media comment on Bakrid

Kozhikode: A local CPM leader in Kozhikode has been booked for making an unsavoury remark on social media during Eid al-Adha (Bakrid).

P K Shaijal has been charged under IPC section 153 and Kerala Police Act section 120 (o) that relates to promoting enmity among people. The case was registered on a complaint from Shafi Valanjapara, general secretary of IUML's Puthuppadi panchayat committee.

The FIR said, “The accused who belongs to the Muslim community, posted a note in a WhatsApp group insulting Islam, to cause a riot”.

The CPM removed Shaijal from the post of local secretary in connection with the issue. He posted a note in a local WhatsApp group denouncing the celebration of Bakrid on the eve of the festival. He later posted an apology on social media but the controversy did not settle down.

After an emergency meeting, the CPM area committee said Shaijal's comment was not befitting “a responsible party worker”. The area committee said the party respects all religions. “That was an emergency action. We have to decide on further action,” area committee secretary K Babu told Onmanorama.