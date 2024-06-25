Heavy rain batters Kerala; Orange alert in two districts

Thiruvananthapuram: As southwest monsoon intensified, heavy rain continued to lash across Kerala wreaking havoc in several parts, especially in hilly areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded orange and yellow alerts in various districts for the next five days. Kannur and Kasaragod districts are placed under orange alert on Tuesday as heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is expected in these districts.



Orange alert in districts

June 25 - Kannur, Kasaragod

June 26 -Wayanad

Yellow alert in districts

June 25 - Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

June 26 - Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 27 - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 28 - Kannur, Kasaragod

Trees uprooted in wind

As per the IMD forecast, most districts are expected to receive heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty wind with speed reaching up to 40 km per hour.

On Monday, strong wind and rain led to accidents in several spaces as huge trees were uprooted and walls collapsed. A person was killed after a tree fell over a car and KSRTC bus on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. The car was completely destroyed while the bus was damaged partially.

Compared to other districts, northern parts of the state have been receiving heavy downpour from Saturday. Kozhikode's hilly regions like Nadapuram and Kuttyadi recorded extremely heavy rainfall on Monday. Traffic was interrupted on Parakkadavu road in Nadapuram after a tree fell across the road. A mudslide on Thamarassery Ghat Road also led to traffic disruption on the highway.

Southern districts including Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta also reported accidents in the heavy rain and gusty wind. Trees were uprooted in Kollam's Chithara, Thenmala and Karunagappally causing damage.