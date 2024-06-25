Left must acknowledge mistakes, be open to criticism: Binoy Viswom

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswom, who had said secular parties should take serious note of the BJP's win in Thrissur, on Tuesday said the Left must correct course and be ready to face the criticism.

In his inaugural speech at the meet to commemorate former CPM leader the late KR Gowri's birth anniversary, Visowm said the Left should question whether the foundations are shaken. "It is time for the Left to be ready for self-criticism. We must learn lessons from the current situation in Kerala. We can overcome the crisis. But course corrections are important. Never shy away from change," he said.

"To believe that we are perfect and everyone else is wrong is not part of communist criticism. When criticising others, Communists must thoroughly understand the history, ideology and personality of those being criticised. Language is key in criticism. The time has come to think about the Communist approach to be followed in the use of language," he reminded the audience.

"We should ask whether the foundations of the Left are shaken. If not now, when people have made some comments about the left, then when?" he said. "We must be ready to correct our mistakes. The first thing to confess is to the people. People are greater than any leader, authority or committee. Admitting to the people about the wrongdoing and trying to correct them is the real Left ideology. "Criticism cannot be avoided in politics. Defeat can't deflate the Left," he said.