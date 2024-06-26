Heavy rain in Kerala: Malankara, Pambla, Kallarkutty dam shutters raised; 1 dead in Alappuzha

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has been witnessing intense rainfall for the last 24 hours as the southwest monsoon intensified under the influence of westerly winds over the Kerala coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday. Several districts were placed under yellow alert as the rain continued to hit most of the places. Shutters of Malankara, Pambla and Kallarkutty dams were raised on Wednesday following the rise in water levels. According to authorities, one rain-related casualty has been reported in Alappuzha.



In Kottayam, the district collector announced a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges on Wednesday. As per reports, heavy rain is continuing in the district since Tuesday night. In Idukki, the district collector announced that all educational institutions including professional colleges will remain shut in Devikulam panchayat on Wednesday.

In Ernakulam, mudslide was reported in the hilly areas and waterlogging continued to disrupt normal life. As the water level in the Periyar river is rising, shutters of Kallarkutty and Pambla dams in the river were opened on Wednesday morning. People rising close to the bank of Periyar river are advised to stay vigilant.

In North Kerala, Kozhikode and Kannur districts reported several damages in the heavy rain. In Kannur, a car was destroyed after a compound wall fell over it amid rain.

Orange alert

June 26 - Kannur, Kasaragod

June 27 - Wayanad, Kannur

An orange alert indicates rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert

June 26 - Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

June 27 -Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod

Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected within 24 hours in these districts.