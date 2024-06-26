Man fires at woman's house after she withdraws from marriage

Malappuram: Enraged at the woman's decision to withdraw from the marriage, a man in Kottakkal fired at her house. Abu Thahir, who used an air gun to fire at the house on Tuesday night, is now in police custody.

Windowpanes were broken in the attack. The woman's neighbours, who heard the commotion, caught Thahir and handed him over to the police. It learnt that the woman's family withdrew from the marriage proposal as they suspected something amiss in his behaviour.