Heavy rain batters Kerala: Orange alert in 2 districts, holiday for educational institutions in 6 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain lashed across the state as the southwest monsoon intensified in Kerala. Waterlogging was recorded in several places, while district authorities issued travel bans in the hilly areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Wayanad and Kannur districts for Thursday as it expects rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in these districts within 24 hours. The state government has urged the public to exercise extreme caution and stay safe from rain-related accidents.

District collectors have declared a holiday on Thursday for all the education institutions in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and the Iritty taluk in Kannur.

However, public and university exams will take place as scheduled.

While landslips were reported in Kozhikode district on Wednesday, several houses were damaged in Kannur and Alappuzha districts due to the heavy downpour in the past three days.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the state Disaster Management Authority warned that water logging on major roads and poor visibility may lead to traffic congestion. It suggested regulating traffic effectively and restricting non-essential movement of people. Night traffic to Ponmudi has also been banned.

In Idukki, a night travel ban has been imposed in the hilly areas of the district in view of continuing heavy rains for the past three days. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) visited the landslide-prone areas of the tourist town of Munnar on Wednesday.

Shutters of Malankara, Pambla and Kallarkutty dams were raised on Wednesday following the rise in water levels.

Periyambalam Beach Road. Photo: Manorama.

In Kottayam too, entry to tourist centres such as Ilaveezhapoonchira, Illikkal Kallu and Marmala stream was banned and restrictions were imposed for night travel on the Erattupetta-Vagamon road.

In Pathanamthitta, all quarry activities, MGNREGA works, boating and trekking have been banned till June 30. A night travel ban has been imposed in the hilly areas of the district. The water levels in the Pamba, Manimala, and Achankovil rivers have surged due to heavy rainfall.

Twenty persons belonging to seven families were shifted to relief camps in Kanayannur taluk in Kakkanad village in Ernakulam. The District collector has urged people living on the banks of the Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers to maintain extra vigil as three shutters of the Malankara Dam were raised by one metre each.

In Kollam, a portion of the "annadana mandapam" (dining hall) at the Ochira Parabrahma Temple in the district collapsed due to the incessant rains.