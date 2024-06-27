Holiday tomorrow for educational institutions in four taluks of Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 27, 2024 08:33 PM IST

The Alappuzha District Collector has declared holiday for educational institutions in four taluks on June 28 due to waterlogging.

Schools, colleges and anganwadis in the taluks of Kuttanad, Ambalappuzha, Cherthala and Chengannur will remain closed on Friday. However, scheduled exams have not been postponed.

Meanwhile, the Pathanamthitta District Collector gave a funny response to students who queried him about a possible holiday. Citing the 'green' (light rain) alert sounded for Pathanamthitta on Friday, the collector posted: "It is green, children. Do your homework and pack your bags."
(to be updated)

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA