Holiday tomorrow for educational institutions in four taluks of Alappuzha

The Alappuzha District Collector has declared holiday for educational institutions in four taluks on June 28 due to waterlogging.

Schools, colleges and anganwadis in the taluks of Kuttanad, Ambalappuzha, Cherthala and Chengannur will remain closed on Friday. However, scheduled exams have not been postponed.

Meanwhile, the Pathanamthitta District Collector gave a funny response to students who queried him about a possible holiday. Citing the 'green' (light rain) alert sounded for Pathanamthitta on Friday, the collector posted: "It is green, children. Do your homework and pack your bags."

