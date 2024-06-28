Film shoot at Angamaly hospital: Permission given by Health Dept director; minister seeks explanation

Thrissur: State Health Minister Veena George has sought an explanation from the department director on the incident where permission was granted to shoot a movie in the Casualty of Angamaly Taluk Hospital. As per reports, it is the director of the health department who permitted the crew to film in the emergency room of the hospital on Thursday and Friday. The shooting was stopped after the controversy erupted. The Kerala Human Rights Commission registered a case suo motu.

According to the film producers' association, shooting was held after obtaining necessary permissions, and Rs 10,000 was paid for the two-day shoot. They further clarified neither hospital operations nor any patients were disturbed due to the schedule. Commission member VK Beenakumari directed the Ernakulam District Medical Officer and the Angamaly Taluk Hospital Superintendent to submit an explanation regarding the incident within seven days.

The shooting of the movie 'Painkili', produced by actor Fahadh Faasil, started around 9 pm on Thursday at the hospital. It is alleged that the lights in the emergency room were dimmed for shooting purposes. Around 50 people, including actors, were present in the Casualty. It is understood that the film's shooting took place even while doctors were treating patients. It is also alleged that a person who brought in a patient in critical condition could not even enter the emergency department. No one was allowed to enter through the main gate.