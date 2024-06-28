Coliform bacteria found in water at Haripad school where Norovirus infection was confirmed

Alappuzha: An alarming incident unravelled at the Chooravila Government LPS at Chingoli near Haripad in Alappuzha last week. One after the other, students of the school were taken ill with severe vomiting and diarrhoea. This was followed by the adults, including teachers and parents.

“The incident occurred on June 20. Initially, two children of Class 2 were taken ill. By midnight more children got infected. In all, 51 students belonging to various classes from pre-primary to Class 4 contracted the disease. In the following days, teachers and parents too were taken ill,” said school headmistress Kumari S Sudha.

Everyone displayed the same symptoms - vomiting and diarrhoea. A medical examination of the first child to be taken ill confirmed that it was a case of Norovirus infection. “Norovirus is similar to coronavirus in the sense that it can spread through air and is very contagious. But its effects are mild, and will disappear in one or two days,” said Rajesh O, junior health inspector of Chingoli panchayat.

It is assumed that the first child, who was taken ill, was a carrier of the virus from whom it spread to others. However, things took an interesting turn when the water of the school was tested and it revealed the presence of coliform bacteria in it.

“The presence of coliform bacteria means the water supply to the school has been contaminated by faecal matter. This can happen if there are any leaks in the pipeline. Those consuming such contaminated water can also suffer from vomiting and diarrhoea,” Rajesh said.

So now, the authorities are confused about whether coliform bacteria or norovirus caused the mass illness. The school was closed for three days – from Monday to Wednesday – this week following an order by the collector.

On Friday, the Children's Commission held a meeting in which school authorities, health department officials and officials of the water authority took part. Instructions were given to carry out preventive measures including chlorination of water and repair of leaks. A public meeting has been called on Monday afternoon at 2.

As of now, things are coming back to normal, school authorities said. Teachers have all joined back on duty, as have a section of students who were taken ill. Others will rejoin their classes on Monday, the headmistress said.