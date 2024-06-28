Heavy rain likely in 9 districts today; holiday for all educational institutions in Kottayam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 28, 2024 07:10 AM IST
Pedestrians hold umbrellas as they cross a street in Kochi on a rainy Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: Southwest monsoon intensified across Kerala with various parts of the state, especially in the northern districts, receiving heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in nine districts on Friday -- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.
A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, and tuition centres in Kottayam district on Friday due to waterlogging. Additionally, the Alappuzha District Collector has declared a holiday for the taluks of Kuttanad, Ambalappuzha, Cherthala, and Chengannur.
However, public and university exams will take place as scheduled.

The weather body also forecast rain accompanied by thundershowers in most parts of Kerala till July 3.
In view of the adverse weather conditions and rough sea, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts till June 29. 

