Two boys drown in a pond in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 29, 2024 03:33 PM IST Updated: June 29, 2024 04:17 PM IST
Misbul Ameer (12), Adil Bin Muhammed (11). Photo: Special arrangement

Kannur: Two boys drowned while bathing in a pond at Echoor Macheri here on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Misbul Ameer (12) from Puthiya Pura House in Mowancheri and Adil Bin Muhammed (11) from Macheri Anugrah. Both are seventh grade students at Anjarakandi School.

The accident occurred at around 1pm while they were swimming in the pond. Another child who accompanied the boys to the pond informed the residents of a nearby house about the accident. Though the neighbours rushed to the site immediately, they were too late. A unit of the fire brigade and the Chakkarakkal police also rushed to the site.
While one boy passed away before he was retrieved from the pond, the second child died after reaching the hospital.

