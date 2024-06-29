Rs 2 crore drug bust in Kozhikode: 24-year-old Malayali woman nabbed from Bengaluru

Kozhikode: A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Kozhikode last month. Jumi from Punnapra Paliathara House in Alappuzha was taken into custody from Bengaluru.



On May 19, the police and Excise Department seized a substantial amount of synthetic drugs at a rented house in Puthiyangadi. The seizure included 779 grams of MDMA and numerous LSD stamps. Electronic weighing devices and a motorbike used for transporting the drugs were also recovered during the raid. Upon arrival of police, two individuals had fled the scene.

A special investigation team, led by Kozhikode City's Deputy Commissioner of Police, was formed to nab the absconding suspects. The first accused, Shine Shaji, from Nilambur, was arrested in Bengaluru, while the second accused, Albin Sebastian from Peruvannamuzhi, was apprehended and remanded in Kumili. During the interrogation, Shine Shaji revealed that Jumi had acted as a courier, transporting MDMA to Kozhikode from Bengaluru with Shine.

Shine frequently utilized Jumi as a carrier, smuggling drugs via tourist buses from Bengaluru on multiple occasions. Upon the arrest of the two main suspects, Jumi fled the State. She was hiding in Bengaluru. According to reports, Jumi, who is also a drug-addict, is known to lead a lavish lifestyle funded by the earnings from her drug courier activities, often staying at top hotels in Goa and Bengaluru.