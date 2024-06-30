Historic win for UDSF win at Pariyaram Medical College union election

Kannur: In a historic victory, the UDSF alliance, consisting of KSU and MSF, won the union election at Pariyaram Medical College on Saturday. They secured 12 out of 16 seats, with Muhammed Hisham Muneer elected as Chairman and Husnul Muneer as General Secretary. This marks the first time a union other than SFI has taken control of the college's union. The SFI, which has a stronghold on the campus, had already secured three seats unanimously before the election.

"The victory of UDSF at Pariyaram Medical College reflects the widespread discontent on campuses against the Pinarayi government. The SFI has exhibited arrogance due to their unbroken 30-year dominance, often preventing other organisations from even filing nominations. This year, the UDSF resolved to stand by the students despite any threats, and this victory endorses that commitment," said Abdul Kareem Cheleri, President of the IUML Kannur District.