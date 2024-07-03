Plus two student hit on head with hammer in Chalakudy

Thrissur: A Plus Two student sustained injuries to his head after reportedly being hit with a hammer. The incident happened here in Chalakudy on June 28.

Ijasheer, a Plus Two student at Chalakudy Government Boys VHSS and a native of Elanjipra, was allegedly beaten by fellow students and was hit on the head by another student called in from outside.

The severely injured student is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur.

He was injured after a scuffle broke out between students of two different classes, it is learnt. The student who was admitted to the hospital regained consciousness after two days. An emergency surgery has been scheduled. Since the attackers are minors, the police have not registered a case.