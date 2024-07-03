Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru denies handing over duties to son

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2024 05:10 PM IST
Kandararu Rajeevaru. File Image: Manorama

Kandararu Rajeevaru, the tantri (chief priest) of Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha temple has denied reports of him handing over duties to his son Brahmadattan. According to media reports, Brahmadattan will assume the tantri role when Sabarimala opens for rituals on August 16.

"I don't know where these reports are coming from. My son has been assisting me for quite some time. This time also he will be accompanying me,'' said Kandararu Rajeevaru. Brahmadattan has decided to ensure his full-time assistance to his father in rituals at Sabarimala temple from this year. An LLM graduate in Global environmental law from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland, he quit his job at Deloitte, Hyderabad, two years ago.

"I have learnt tantric rituals from my father at a very young age. I wish to follow my family tradition and will assist my father at Sabarimala. I was with him in 2023 too,'' he said. After completing his LLB from Christ University, Bengaluru, he joined a law firm in Kottayam. He went to Glasgow for his post-graduation after 2-3 years of internship.

"I wanted to study environmental law and now it is my wish to help my father. It is not that I will take over duties as a tantri from him. I wish to carry out the duties of the tantri under my father's watchful guidance," said Brahmadattan. Tantric rights are shared between two families of Thazhamon madam at Sabarimala. Every year one from a family assumes charge as chief priest of the temple.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA