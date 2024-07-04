2 students swept away by river while taking pictures in Iritty; one body recovered

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 04, 2024 09:57 AM IST Updated: July 04, 2024 10:44 AM IST
Shaharbana. Photo: Special arrangement

Iritty: The body of one of the two female students who drowned in the Padiyoor Poovam river was recovered on Thursday. The deceased is Shaharbana (28), a final year psychology student from Edayannur studying at a private college in Irikkur. The search continues for Suriya (21) from Ancharakandi, who was with her.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday. After visiting a classmate's house at Padiyoor Poovam, the duo took photos and videos with their mobile phones on the riverbank before entering the water near the water authority's tank. Some fishermen and a water authority employee atop the tank attempted to dissuade them. However, they were swept away by the current by then.

While one of the students became entangled in fishermen's nets in the river, she was swept away by the current while they were attempting to bring the net ashore. Despite extensive efforts by the fire rescue team's scuba divers, the students could not be rescued.

