Need payment for inaugurations, it's for the trust, says Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Thrissur: Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas & Tourism, has said he would accept invitations for inaugurations if he is treated as an actor and not as an MP and that he has to be paid.

Speaking at a reception organized by the BJP Guruvayur constituency committee in Engandiyur here on Thursday, Suresh Gopi said that he would go for inaugurations only if he received a suitable remuneration similar to what other actors receive and that he would not take a single paise personally but the entire amount will go to his trust.

He also said that he would no longer give money to individuals. ''From now on, the funds will be directed towards causes that benefit the public and society. Since I have to furnish accounts, I can only donate between 5-8 per cent of my salary,” he added.