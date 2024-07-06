Traditional healer, man arrested for death of three-year-old in Wayanad

Wayanad: A man and a traditional medical practitioner were arrested for the death of a three-year-old child here on Saturday.

Panamaram Police arrested Althaf (45) of Anchukunnu and a traditional healer, who treated the child's scalding, George (68). They have also slapped charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and relevant sections of the Child Rights Act on the arrested.

Three-year-old Muhammd Azan, the son of Althaf and Safeera, passed away on June 20. He suffered grievous injury after he fell into a bucket full of hot water.

Though he was admitted to the Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Manathavady, the doctors asked Althaf to shift him to Kozhikode MCH as the child needed expert critical care.

According to the police, family members, including Althaf, refused this and got the child treated with the traditional healer. But his condition worsened and he was brought back to Mananthavady MCH on June 18.

Though he was subsequently admitted to Kozhikode MCH, he succumbed to injury two days later.

The child was readmitted to the hospital following the police intervention. An investigation revealed that the minor denied sufficient treatment. The father and traditional healer were arrested for refusing to admit the child to the hospital despite his critical condition.