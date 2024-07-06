Youth Congress leader vandalises KSEB office, manhandles official; held in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Thiruvambady police arrested Youth Congress leader U C Ajmal, who is currently under suspension, on charges of trespassing into the KSEB office and manhandling the Assistant Engineer (AE) here on Saturday.

Ajmal allegedly manhandled the AE after a police complaint was filed against Ajmal for threatening and assaulting a lineman.

On Saturday morning Ajmal came into the KSEB office questioning the case lodged against him. He allegedly manhandled AE Prasanth P S and smashed the chairs and computers inside the office.

He was overpowered by the office staff and Thiruvambadi police took him into custody. The KSEB official has sought medical treatment. As the computers were smashed, the office work was halted. The customers who came to pay the electricity bills had to go back.

It was on Friday evening that P Prasanth, a lineman and a helper under the KSEB Thiruvambadi section, went to Ajmal's home to reconnect electricity as it was disconnected for two days due to a delay in payment of electricity bills. Provoked by the disconnection, Ajmal allegedly assaulted Prasanth and he was later admitted to Mukkom Government Hospital.

The Assistant Engineer lodged a complaint against Ajmal following the assault on Friday.

Ajmal was the President of the Youth Congress Thiruvambadi Mandalam Committee. “He was removed from the post one and half months back as he was not cooperating with the Young India Campaign led by the State President Rahul Mankoottathil,” said YC leader Dishal.