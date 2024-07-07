Power connection to be reinstated to Razak's house; Rights panel takes case against KSEB

Kozhikode: The State Human Rights Commission on Sunday registered a case against the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) after it disconnected power supply to Thiruvambadi native Razak Ullattil's house.

KSEB disconnected the electricity supply after his son and Youth Congress leader UC Ajmal allegedly manhandled officials and ransacked the office, and threw stale curry on officials.

Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Sunday announced that power to Razak's house would be restored soon, following an assurance from the Thiruvmbadi police that security would be provided to the employees while reinstating the connection. “I have discussed the matter with the KSEB chairman too,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, the rights panel chairman K Baijunath directed the KSEB to submit an explanation within a week, citing a prima facie violation of human rights in the case.

It was on Friday evening that P Prasanth, a lineman and a helper under the KSEB Thiruvambadi section, went to Razak's home to reconnect electricity as it was disconnected for two days due to a delay in payment of electricity bills. Provoked by the disconnection, Ajmal, the former Youth Congress Thiruvambadi Mandalam committee president, allegedly assaulted Prasanth. Prasanth was later admitted to Mukkom Government Hospital. The Assistant Engineer lodged a complaint against Ajmal following the assault on Friday.

On Saturday Ajmal allegedly trespassed the KSEB property and manhandled the Assistant Engineer, overpowered the office staff and smashed the chairs and computers inside. Subsequently, Thiruvambadi police took him into custody. As the computers were smashed, the office work was halted. The consumers who came to pay electricity bills had to return.

Following the instructions of CMD Biju Prabhakar, KSEB also disconnected the power supply to Ajmal's house on Saturday. Subsequently, Razak and his wife Mariyam protested in front of the KSEB section office by holding lit candles. Razak collapsed during the protest and was then admitted to a private hospital.

Earlier, the Youth Congress Assembly Mandalam Committee staged a protest march alleging that KSEB was punishing the elderly parents and family members for Ajmal's actions. “Ajmal says that he only poured curry on the assistant engineer. Even though we don't support that, there must be clarity on the allegations from both sides,” said Dishal, president of the youth congress' assembly committee.

“He was removed from the post one and half months back as he was not cooperating with the Young India Campaign led by the State President Rahul Mankoottathil,” Dishal added.