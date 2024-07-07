Ambalapuzha temple temporarily closed after man’s body found in pond

Alappuzha: The body of a man, identified as Mukesh Sashidharan (39), was found in the Ambalapuzha temple pond on Sunday. The Ambalapuzha police have confirmed it as a case of death by suicide. The temple was temporarily closed as the head priest performed a purification ritual.

“It was in the morning people noted footwear on the steps leading to the temple. A bike was also found parked nearby. Thakazhi fire force was informed, and they initiated a search. The first attempt did not yield anything. It was when the officials took a break to rest that one of them saw the body,” said Lakshmi Manoj, administrative officer of Ambalapuzha Sree Krishna Temple. The temple was opened to devotees after the purification ritual by 3 pm.

“The temple cannot be closed for an indefinite period. The temple pond has to be drained out and cleaned, but that is a long process and will be carried out in stages. Meanwhile, the temple will function normally. There is no restriction on devotees coming and praying,” said Lakshmi Manoj.

Mukesh Sashidharan, residing in Komana in Ambalapuzha, was unmarried and a BJP worker. According to police, Mukesh had been struggling with personal issues for some time.

“He had a drinking problem and had undergone treatment for the same some time ago. After that, he was leading a sober life until recently, when he resumed drinking,” the official at the Ambalapuzha police station said.

Mukesh left home on Saturday after an argument with his mother. It is assumed that he had consumed poison and jumped into the temple pond sometime on Saturday night. Mukesh is survived by his parents and elder brother.