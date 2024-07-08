Assembly big fight: Has Pinarayi govt botched up Kerala's biggest drinking water project?

Alappuzha: Has the LDF government, through inefficiency, mismanagement, poor coordination, and fiscal imprudence, scuttled the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a centrally-sponsored scheme designed to provide absolute drinking water coverage in Kerala? This was the question that reverberated in the Assembly on Monday.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine took the optimism of the 'half-full glass' reasoning to a weird extreme. He said the Kerala government has already spent Rs 9,730 crore on the Jal Jeevan Mission. What he left unsaid was that the JJM is a Rs 44,715-crore project and the time to complete the project was over in March 2024.



By way of achievement, Roshy said that the JJM had been fully implemented in 92 panchayats in Kerala. What he left unsaid was that the project was still incomplete in more than 1,000 local bodies in Kerala, even after crossing the project deadline. He also said that over 51,000 kilometers of public roads that have been dug up to lay the pipes for the JJM had been restored. What the minister left unsaid was that over 55,000 kilometers of road were still not restored.

It was Kerala Congress leader Anoop Jacob who moved the adjournment motion on the issue in the Assembly.

Waterless Pipes

Anoop Jacob: The government began the project late; we started only in October 2020, though the JJM was declared in 2019. And in 2020, Kerala joined the JJM in haste by reviving projects that were five to eight years old and without doing any survey. As a consequence, the project faltered right at the incipient stage. The minister said that 19.5 lakh new connections had been given under the JJM, but the fact is that these were given from existing water supply projects, existing distribution lines, and existing tanks. As a result, those who already had connections ceased to get water, and those who got new ones did not get water. In at least six lakh of these new connections, forget water, people don't even get to hear the sound of gushing air.

Roshy Augustine: How can you give new connections other than through existing connections? We can give new connections, but only when the new projects that have been implemented mature, not right from the start of a massive project like the JJM. But I will look into the issue of non-functional taps. No consumer who does not get water needs to pay the Kerala Water Authority.

V D Satheesan: This massive project is not just about giving pipe connections. It is fine to lay pipes and give connections to houses, but where is the water source? For this, purification plants, pumping mains, and tanks are required. The minister is now saying that nearly 20 lakh connections have been given without considering water sources. When these pipes are opened, what will come through is not pure water but pure air.

Representational image: wk1003mike/Shutterstock

Fiscal Crisis and Drinking Water

Anoop Jacob: The State Government has delayed providing matching grants for the project after the Centre passed on its share. Kerala has also failed to provide the utilization certificates necessary for the Centre to transfer subsequent installments of its share. The backlog has piled up so much that Kerala now has to provide Rs 15,000 crore for the completion of the project. Is that even possible in this time of acute fiscal stress?

Minister: The JJM is done in mission mode. So when we give our share, the central funds will come. There will be no lapse. We have initiated measures to secure more funds for the JJM. In addition, KWA has a revenue problem. It has no financial support. Before water tariffs were hiked, the KWA had a monthly income of Rs 55 crore. Now it is Rs 95 crore. Still, the KWA is running at a loss of Rs 5 crore a month.

V D Satheesan: For the 2024-25 fiscal year, the central share for the project is Rs 1,949 crore. The state is supposed to provide an equal amount as a matching grant. But only Rs 550 crore has been set apart in the latest state budget.

Minister: There is no need to worry about the budget figures. Last fiscal, we had allocated Rs 527 crore but ended up spending Rs 1,207 crore. This fiscal year, too, there will be more expenditure on projects related to the JJM. It is not really an important matter that only Rs 550 crore has been allocated in the budget.

V D Satheesan: It is indeed an important matter. The State Government knew the Centre's share before the start of the fiscal year. When the central share is nearly Rs 2,000 crore, what kind of budget management is it to set apart only Rs 550 crore? Moreover, both the Centre and the State Government together will have to pump in Rs 30,000 crore in the next two years if there are plans to complete the project at least in the next two years. This means Kerala has to contribute Rs 15,000 crore in the next two years. So it is in place of Rs 7,500 crore that you have set apart Rs 550 crore in the 2024-25 budget.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan. File Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

Poor Condition of Roads

Anoop Jacob: Innumerable panchayat roads have been dug up for the project and abandoned. Even where restoration amounts were included as part of the project, the restoration works have not been carried out. And for people in Kerala, there is neither water in pipes nor motorable roads.

Minister: There is a problem with roads. Over 1.4 lakh kilometers of local roads have been dug up for the project. This is the first time that a project of this scale is happening in Kerala. However, 51,000 kilometers have been nearly restored. We have also told panchayats to carry out restoration works from their plan funds if contractors are reluctant to do the works. This money would be reimbursed.

V D Satheesan:Last fiscal, panchayats were given just one installment of their yearly allocation. When local bodies have no funds to implement their own projects, even to pay their salaries, how can you expect them to restore the roads with the depleted funds they have? It is not practical.

Minister: You seem to have misunderstood me. There was no restoration only during the first, second, and third stages of the JJM. Though money was promised, certain panchayats said contractors were unwilling to take up work. Then they asked whether they would be reimbursed if they carried out the work from their plan funds. The government agreed and said that the money for restoration would be transferred to them.

V D Satheesan: The minister himself has made it very clear. In the first three stages, there was no compensation for road restoration. What sort of project does not earmark money for the restoration of roads destroyed to lay pipes? And when did these stages happen? In 2019, 2021, and 2022. So what the minister is saying is that he would provide reimbursement for the restoration of roads dug up three years ago. This is precisely why our roads are in this condition.