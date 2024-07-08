Police register case against Alappuzha brothers for beating Dalit woman in public

Alappuzha: The Poochakkal Police on Monday registered a case against two brothers for allegedly assaulting a Dalit woman in public.

Shaiju and his brother, natives of Thycattussery in Alappuzha district, were charged with non-bailable offences, reported Manorama News. The accused are absconding, said cops.



On Sunday, the two men attacked Dalit youth Nilav (19), a native of Maniyathrikkal, after she filed a complaint with the Poochakkal police station against them for assaulting her sisters. The brothers attacked the woman at the Maniyathrikkal Junction in Cherthala. She was on her way home from the police station when the incident happened.

Injured in the assault, Nilav was admitted to the Thuravoor Taluk Hospital and later discharged. Meanwhile, the video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. An investigation is on to find the accused brothers, said cops.