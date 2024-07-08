Teen electrocuted after climbing atop goods train in Kochi

Ernakulam: A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted on Sunday after he climbed atop a goods train which was halted here at the Edappally railway station, police said.

Antony Jose, a native of Edappally, was electrocuted when he came into contact with live power lines running above the railway track, said cops.

Soon after the incident, he was admitted to a private hospital but passed away at around 7.30 pm.

"The incident happened in the evening. A group of local boys, including Antony, were crossing the railway tracks at the station. While the others went beneath the train and crossed the track, it appeared that Antony climbed on top of the goods train coach using one of its ladders. As he reached the top of the train, he was electrocuted and suffered 85 per cent burn injuries," police said.

