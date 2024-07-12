This Kozhikode auto driver misses World Arm Wrestling Championship for want of money

Kozhikode: An auto driver in Kozhikode ferries passengers around the city during the daytime and at night he heads to the gym and works out for hours. Not many of his passengers would know that their driver Shoukathali is a respected arm wrestler at the national level.

Shoukath won three gold medals and a bronze in the recently held National Arm Wrestling Championship. He qualified for the Asian Championship to be held in Goa in October and also for the World Championship in Moldova. There aren't any display boards with congratulatory messages at Olavanna grama panchayat where he has resided for the past two years or at Kinassery, his native place, in Kozhikode.

But that is not his biggest worry now. He is crestfallen as he won't be flying to Moldova for the World Championships for want of funds.

He had to raise Rs1.8 lakh before the due date. Shoukath didn't make any attempt to collect money or to seek a sponsorship. He says he has gotten used to the dejection. He had qualified for the world championship eight times, but he could never represent the country for want of money. This time, Shoukath didn't even dream of being a participant in an international event. ''I know that's not possible. I can't afford that much amount and I didn't ask for help from anybody as I know nobody will be there to help,'' he says.

But he is hopeful of competing in an international event someday. He trains hard and prepares to be more challenging and competitive, winning gold medals in various events and showing steady progress in his sport.

For Shoukath and his wife Najmunnisa and their twin boys Mohammed Irfan, Mohammed Sharfan and the little Nafeeza Irine, arm wrestling is a family affair. All the family members except Irine, who is in Class 4, are medal-winning arm wrestlers. Shoukath has won national medals including six gold, two silver, and six bronze medals; 10 times he competed in national-level championships.

For Shoukath and his wife Najmunnisa and their twin boys Mohammed Irfan, Mohammed Sharfan and the little Nafeeza Irine, arm wrestling is a family affair. Photo: Special Arrangement

Shoukath started arm wrestling professionally when he was 18. ''I started wrestling in my school days itself. It began as a hobby,'' says Shoukath.

When he was 18, he went to the gym in Mankavu where he learned about the sport of arm wrestling. ''Then I was working in construction sites carrying bricks. That helped build strong muscles,'' Shoukath adds. Later, became an auto driver. Though he tried for a government job, under the sports quota, that did not materialise.

He trains at Evolution Fitness Centre, Mankavu. His friend and the gym owner Roshit and arm wrestler Haris support him in his passion.

Shoukath is now getting ready for the IPL model, Pro Panja League as a team member of Kochi KDs. His wife Thajunnisa is also a part of the league. Photo: Special Arrangement

Shoukath is now getting ready for the IPL model, Pro Panja League (PPL) as a team member of Kochi KDs. His wife Thajunnisa is also a part of the league but as a competitor from Rohtak Rowdies. Thajunnisa started arm wrestling recently after her friends Aparna and Teja invited her to the gym. Thajunnisa was a gold medal winner in the state open championship.

Shoukath has arranged a facility in his house for training where all the family members practice. Irfan is a state-level bronze winner and Sharfan is a district-level gold medal winner. Sharfan also won a gold medal in the state open championship while Irfan won silver.