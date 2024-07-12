Vizhinjam port trial run: Pinarayi omits mention of Oommen Chandy, Karan Adani remembers former CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan notably omitted any mention of former CM Oommen Chandy during his speech at the inaugural ceremony of the Vizhinjam port's trial run amid the ongoing political dispute over the project. Former Chief Minister Chandy laid the foundation stone for Vizhinjam Port in December 2015. Despite recalling the early days of the Vizhinjam project, Vijayan did not acknowledge the efforts of the Chandy government.



During his speech, Vijayan emphasised that in 2006, the LDF government initiated efforts to obtain central approval for Vizhinjam. The tender for the project was invited on July 31, 2007. Vijayan pointed out that then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had denied permission for the project. He also congratulated former Ports Ministers Kadannappalli Ramachandran and Ahammed Devarkovil for their efforts.

Vizhinjam Port Chairman Karan Adani, however, acknowledged Oommen Chandy's contributions to the project. "The Adani Group has kept its word. We would like to thank all leaders who united for the port keeping political differences aside. I would also like to thank former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who dedicated his heart and soul to the port," he said while thanking Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Principal Secretary Ports James Varghese exchanging concession agreement with CEO of AVPL, Santhosh Kumar Mohapatra for the Construction of the Port Super structure and operations of Vizhinjam International Deep Water multi purpose Sea Port in the presence of Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Minister for Ports K. Babu, Minister KM Mani and Group Chairman Gautam S Adani at Durbar Hall in Secretariat on August 17, 2015. File photo: Manorama

Vijayan credited the committed work of the Adani Group as the key factor in overcoming many obstacles to make the project a reality. He expressed gratitude to all supporters, highlighting that ports are crucial for economic development, as evidenced by global history.

Vijayan stated that the realisation of Vizhinjam marks a new chapter in Kerala's development and is a proud moment for both the state and the country. He concluded by asserting that India has secured a significant place on the world map through the Vizhinjam project.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday expressed displeasure over the Vijayan-led LDF government’s alleged decision to exclude the opposition leaders from the ceremony.

The opposition alliance UDF has escalated its protest against the ruling Left front, asserting that the port project is the “brainchild” of Congress veteran Oommen Chandy.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said that the LDF government is deliberately excluding the UDF leaders who contributed to the port project from the trial run. "The government's reluctance to invite Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan to the welcoming ceremony of the container ship is dishonourable,” he said.