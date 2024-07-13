Ganja case: DYFI cancels protest march to Pathanamthitta Excise office fearing backlash

Pathanamthitta: The DYFI on Saturday cancelled its march to the Pathanamthitta Excise office, which was organised in protest to the ganja case filed against Yadhu Krishnan, who recently joined CPM with much fanfare despite facing a host of police cases.

“The march was called off because left-wing workers are required to attend the funeral of late party activist Beena Govindan on Sunday. A new date for the protest will be announced later,” a DYFI leader told Manorama News. However, political observers feel the decision was taken not to embarrass the CPM further especially after the Excise refuted the party's allegations.

Earlier, the CPM claimed that the case was fabricated by an excise official affiliated with the Yuva Morcha, following Yadhu’s shift from the RSS to the CPM.

The ganja case and CPM allegations

Pathanamthitta excise wing in its report to the higher officials claimed that an inspector of the department seized 2 kg ganja and a vape (a device used for smoking ganja) from Yadhu, a native of Myladumpara, during a joint inspection and registered the case.

But CPM alleged that a group of Yuva Morcha loyalists in the excise department including an official named Asees conspired against Yadhu and fabricated the case after he ended his affiliations with RSS-BJP and joined DYFI. However, the report of excise dismissed these claims.

Meanwhile, Yadhu filed a complaint with the Pathanamthitta district police chief alleging conspiracy to trap him in a fake case. He argued that excise never seized ganja from him.

The party was already embroiled in controversy after a man charged under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) joined alongside Yadhu Krishnan to the left front recently. Health Minister Veena George was the chief guest at the event that welcomed the new members.