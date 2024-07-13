Thrissur school students attempt self-hypnosis, fall unconscious

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 13, 2024 07:54 PM IST
Thrissur: Four school students in Thrissur who had reportedly attempted self-hypnotism were admitted to a hospital after they fainted. The incident took place on Friday afternoon at the VK Rajan Memorial Government High School in Pullut, Kodungallur.

 It was after a discussion about the hypnotism video they saw on Social media that the children decided to test themselves. One boy and three girls tried emulating the video and attempted self-hypnosis.  While doing so, they reportedly made other students press a vein on their neck. The students fell unconscious and they were rushed to the taluk hospital by teachers and PTA office-bearers.

Meanwhile, another girl fell unconscious and was first admitted to the Taluk Hospital and then to AR Super Speciality Hospital in Kodungallur. The health condition of all four is satisfactory now.

