IMD warns heavy rain across Kerala for next 5 days; red alert in 3 districts tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rain in various parts of Kerala, especially in the northern districts, till July 18.

The weather body issued a red alert in Malappuram, Kannur and Kasragod for Monday. A red alert indicates extreme heavy rainfall above 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Orange alert in districts

July 14 – Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 15 – Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad

July 16 – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 17 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts

July 14 – Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Wayanad

July 15 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki

July 16 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram

July 17 – Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad

July 18 – Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Squally weather with a wind speed of 30 kmph to 40 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast till July 17, said the IMD forecast. It also alerted rain accompanied by thundershowers in most parts of the state till July 19.

In view of the adverse weather conditions and rough sea, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts till July 17.