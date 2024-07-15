3 district collectors transferred, Sriram Venkitaraman gets fresh post in Finance Dept

The district collectors of Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Idukki have been transferred in the latest reshuffle of IAS officers in the state announced by the General Administration Department.

Anu Kumari has been appointed the collector of Thiruvananthapuram, replacing Geromic George. V Vigneshwari, the collector of Kottayam, has been posted as the collector of neighbouring Idukki district replacing Sheeba George. John V Samuel has been given the charge as the collector of Kottayam.

Outgoing Idukki Collector Sheeba George has been posted as Additional Secretary, Revenue Department. She will hold the full additional charges of the posts of Commissioner, Housing and Secretary, Kerala State Housing Board.

Sriram Venkitaraman. File Photo: Manorama

Geromic George, who vacates the post of Thiruvananthapuram collector, has been posted as Director, Backward Classes Development Department against the ex-cadre post created for one year.

The freshly-appointed Thiruvananthapuram Collector, Anu Kumari, who was the Director of Kerala IT Mission, will hold the full additional charge of Chairperson, Monitoring Committee constituted to solve rehabilitation issues in connection with Vizhinjam Port Project.

Meanwhile, Sriram Venkitaraman has been posted as Joint Secretary & Officer on Special Duty, Finance (Resources) Department.