Kerala rain: Holiday for educational institutions in 7 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala reels under heavy monsoon showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rain in the state on Monday, especially in the northern districts. Three districts – Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod – are under red alert. A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall above 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Holiday for educational institutions

The district administrations have declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and anganwadis, in:

1. Kannur

2. Kozhikode

3. Thrissur|

4. Ernakulam

5. Malappuram

6. Wayanad

However, public and university exams will take place as scheduled.

In Kasaragod, only schools and anganwadis will remain shut on Monday. Tourism activities were also suspended in the district in view of the weather forecast.

Orange alert in districts

July 15 – Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad

July 16 – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 17 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts

July 15 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki

July 16 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram

July 17 – Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad

July 18 – Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, widespread damage, including partial damage to houses, was reported from various places across the state due to the heavy rains and wind on Sunday, which caused minor landslides and uprooting of trees. Sudden twisters also wreaked havoc in several places of Thrissur district.

The Met body forecast heavy rain to lash Kerala in the next five days as monsoon winds continued to intensify. Squally weather with a wind speed of 35kmph to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast till July 17, the forecast added. It also alerted rain accompanied by thundershowers in most parts of the state till July 20.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted chances for high tidal waves on the coasts of Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday till 11.30 pm. In view of the adverse weather conditions and rough sea, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts till July 17.