Ponnani football fans feast on ghee rice, beef, chicken watching Euro, Copa finals on big screen

Malappuram: Hundreds of football fans gathered under a roof in the coastal town of Ponnani in Malappuram district on Sunday night and early morning on Monday. They had assembled to watch the Euro 2024 and Copa America finals displayed on a big screen erected by the Ponnani Anappadi Football Fans Association.

The European finale between Spain and England that ended 2-1 in favour of the La Roja, and the early morning Copa showdown between Leo Messi's Argentina and Colombia that the La Albiceleste won after a Lautaro Martinez winner in extra time, offered a visual treat for the football fanatics. But it wasn't just a sampling of the beautiful game that was on the menu. The gathering was served ghee rice, beef curry and chicken fry. The organisers had served snacks during the screening of the semifinals.

“We served bread and omelette and snacks during the semifinals and a sumptuous meal after the final match of Copa America,” said Manaf Chullikkal, an organiser of the event. “We received a huge gathering from Ponnani and nearby areas. It was a celebration of football,” he said.

A collage, made on Canva, shows football fans celebrating the screening of Euro 2024 and Copa America finals on a big screen at Ponnani in Malappuram.

Fans of various ages, wearing the colours of their favourite teams, filled the venue, creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonated with the passion for the beautiful game. “We witnessed an event where everyone enjoyed the matches and also shared a meal. It was a celebration of our love for the sport and our culture of sharing food,” said Nabeel, a football fan, who attended the screening at Ponnani.

Other parts of Malappuram also celebrated the occasion by arranging big screens for the public. Hundreds of fans thronged to watch a screening arranged by Malayala Manorama in association with Juvenile Edavanna, one of the oldest clubs in the district.