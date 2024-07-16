LPG mustering: Here's all you need to know

Kochi: The Central government has mandated an Aadhar-based eKYC authentication (mustering) of LPG customers to weed out bogus ones. On Monday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that consumers can take time to complete the LPG mustering process. No service or benefits will be denied to the consumers over the incompletion of the process. So far, no deadline has been announced for completing the process.



Mustering can be done through distribution agencies or the mobile apps of the LPG companies. In Kerala, Akshaya Centres have also started LPG mustering along with the agencies. Consumers can also complete the process online from anywhere. For this, they should download the company app and the Aadhaar RD app for photo authentication. For any queries, contact the toll-free number: 1800-2333555.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can e-KYC be updated through the website?

A: e-KYC can be updated through apps of the respective companies such as Indian Oil, Hello BPCL, and HP Pay.

Q: How can an LPG connection be transferred to another person’s name if the connection owner expires? Does this require any fee?

A: The connection can be transferred by submitting the relevant and approved documents through the distribution agency concerned. This service does not require any special fees.

Q: Is there an issue if the address provided for LPG booking differs from the address on the Aadhaar card?

A: No

Q: What should be done if there is a change in the phone number linked with the Aadhaar card?

A: The phone number can be changed by approaching the concerned distribution agency.

Q: Will there be a fee charged for mustering?

A: No.