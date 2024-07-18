Kannur: As the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain across Kerala, all schools in Kannur, Wayanad, Kasaragod and Palakkad will remain shut on Friday, July 19. In Kannur, Wayand and Palakkad, a holiday is declared for all educational institutions including professional colleges. However, Kasaragod district authority asserted that regular classes will be held in all colleges on Friday.

As per the order issued by Kannur district collector, anganwadis, ICSE, CBSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, madrasas and tuition centres will have a holiday on Friday. Public and university examinations will be held as scheduled.

In Palakkad, model residential schools and Navodaya Vidyalayas are allowed to operate on Friday. All public examinations scheduled for July 19 will be held without any change, reads the order issued by Palakkad district collector.

In Kozhikode, district collector Snehil Kumar Singh said that principals and head teachers are allowed to decide on declaring holiday for schools after holding talks with respective education offices. The school authorities are empowered to take a decision giving priority to the safety of students.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert in the three districts tomorrow. Though a red alert was sounded in these districts today, no holiday was declared for the educational institutions. Palakkad district is placed under yellow alert on Friday. As per the forecast, Kerala will continue to receive heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds under the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.