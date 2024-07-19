Kozhikode man held for threatening to leak naked photos of young woman

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 19, 2024 10:28 PM IST
Cheerathadathu Veettil Ashique. Photo: Special arrangement

Wayanad: The Meppadi Police arrested 29-year-old Cheerathadathu Veettil Ashique while attempting to flee to the Gulf after threatening to release the naked photographs of a woman and attempting to extort Rs 10 lakh from her family.

The accused, a native of Kaithappoyil in Kozhikode district, was taken into custody at the Calicut International Airport at Karipur. A lookout notice was issued against him.

On June 22, Ashique allegedly WhatsApped the naked photographs of the woman's father and a family friend. He threatened to leak the photographs on social networking sites if they did not pay up. A five-member police team headed by Station House Officer K S Ajesh arrested Ashique. He was produced at a court in Kalpetta and remanded.

