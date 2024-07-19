Malaria cases & H1N1 death; surveillance stepped up in Ponnani

Malappuram: The district medical office in Malappuram has issued a high alert following a recent H1N1 death and three reported cases of malaria in Ponnani. The health department is focusing primarily on controlling the spread of malaria within a three-kilometre radius surrounding the affected areas.

The area adjacent to the Bharatapuzha in Ponnani has been affected by Malaria. The water clogging in the region is the main cause of the spread of mosquitoes. The district surveillance officer Dr Subin emphasised the importance of awareness programmes and preventive measures.

“We are taking all necessary steps to contain the spread of Malaria. Fogging and spraying activities are underway in the affected regions to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. We are also monitoring the persons, who were closely associated with the individual who died due to H1N1, to prevent any kind of spread of the disease.

Preventive medicine will be given to the high-risk contacts and we would provide treatment to the persons with H1N1 symptoms after testing two to three samples to confirm the disease,” Dr Subin said.

The health department's proactive measures include conducting awareness campaigns to educate residents on preventive measures such as clearing stagnant water and fogging from the side of health workers.

Regarding H1N1, health officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further cases. Local authorities have urged the public to cooperate with health advisories and report any suspected cases promptly. The district administration has assured that all necessary medical facilities and resources are being mobilized to address the current health challenges effectively.