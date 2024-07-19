Online fraud: Two youths held for renting out bank accounts in Malappuram

Malappuram: Malappuram police have arrested two persons for renting out their bank accounts to help the accused in an online money fraud case.The police have registered the case on the complaint of a Thennala native who lost money while investing in a fraudulent cryptocurrency platform.

The police have arrested Thrissur Irinjalakuda Kattungachira natives K S Shahabas Khan and Thrissur Aloor native Niyas Abdul Salam in connection with the case. They have been part of a bigger network which is involved in such online crimes, police said.



The major kingpins of the crime convinced the Thennala natives to deposit the money in cryptocurrency through a telegram application. The money they collected through the bank accounts of Shahabas and Niyas has been distributed to different bank accounts in India.

Tirurangadi police registered the case a few weeks before. The case has been handed over to the Cyber Police through Cyber Operation SP Harishankar and Malappuram Police Chief S Sasidharan. Malappuram DySP T Manoj and Cyber Crime Police Station Inspector of Police I C Chitharanjan led the investigation team comprising SI Abdul Latheef, ASIs Riyas Babu, Sajad, CPOs Jaseem, Shaijal and Mansoor.