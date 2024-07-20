In Kuttanad, floating veterinary hospital reaches remote areas

Alappuzha: The district administration has launched the floating veterinary hospital, which is aimed at assisting farmers in remote regions that are inaccessible by road. This service, operating on boats, is designed to meet the medical needs of livestock in areas such as Kuttanad.

While the veterinary departments in other districts operate mobile hospitals, in Alappuzha the department operates hospitals on boats due to the peculiar geography of the district, especially the Kuttanad area. The region is said to be the only place in the world where farming is done up to 2 metres below sea level.

“The floating veterinary hospital will have a senior veterinary surgeon, a livestock assistant, and an attendant on board. The boat will be equipped with facilities for anti-rabies injections and artificial insemination, along with an adequate stock of medicines,” said Dr Rema S, Chief Veterinary Officer.

The boat operates two days a week—Tuesday and Friday—travelling through pre-scheduled routes. Farmers needing veterinary services can wave at the boat as it passes by or contact any of the staff on board to inform them of their needs, allowing the boat to stop at their location during its service days.

“In Alappuzha, the unique geography necessitates the use of boats by the veterinary department, especially in the Kuttanad area. The floating veterinary hospital has been in operation for many years now. The launch of the service depends on the availability of funds. This year, it was only during July that the funds were made available. The service flagged off yesterday will function during the 2024-25 financial year,” said Rema.