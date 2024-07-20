Wayanad: A holiday was declared for educational institutions in Wayanad district on Saturday due to heavy rain. The holiday will be applicable to professional colleges as well, said the district collector in a press note.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the northern districts of Kasaragod, Kannur Kozhikode and Wayanad. Heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on July 20 and 21, the Met Department said. Strong winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph likely to prevail over isolated places in Kerala on Saturday.