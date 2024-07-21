Suchitwa Mission to award ratings for waste management in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Houses in Kerala will soon receive ratings based on the quality of their waste management. As part of the initiative, being implemented by the Suchitwa Mission under the Local Self-Government Department, houses will also be awarded ranks based on their ratings and presented with certificates.

During the first phase of the project, residents of houses that do not meet the rating criteria will be provided with awareness classes and if they fail to comply with the conditions, punitive action may be taken.

In addition to residential properties, the Suchitwa Mission will also evaluate the ratings of bus stations, educational institutions, markets, and residents' associations. This will be based on inspections of their methods for managing solid and liquid waste as well as sewage. Incidentally, the Suchitwa Mission has already begun rating establishments in the hospitality sector, such as hotels and resorts, with inspections completed in 535 premises having more than five rooms.

Properties receiving above 180 points would be awarded a five-leaf rating, those with 130-180 points three-leaf and 100-130 points single-leaf. Buildings with less than 100 points will not be given any rating, but would be granted a three-month period to comply with the requirements for a rating.

The validity of a rating would be two years and all new establishments would have to obtain a five-leaf rating.

Criteria for getting a rank

The rating of houses will be decided based on criteria such as whether the property hands over waste to Haritha Karma Sena after segregation, for which the data uploaded by members of the Sena on their app would be utilised as evidence; presence of equipment or small-scale plants for management of waste at source and whether properties lacking space to install such plants are handing over their waste to local body institutions. Other requirements include, dedicated pits to collect sewage; connecting the sewage in the property to the common drainage line and facilities to recycle and reuse sewage.