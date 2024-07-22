Irked over plaint against lineman, KSEB cuts power supply to TVM family

Thiruvananthapuram: The family of Rajeev, a resident of Ayiroor, Varkala, was left in darkness on Sunday after filing a complaint against a Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) lineman, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

The issue was resolved when KSEB officials, following a widespread protest, arrived at Rajeev's house late at night to restore the power connection. However, the action was taken only after an intervention by the higher authorities, including the Electricity Minister, K Krishnankutty.

The episode began to unfold earlier in the day when a KSEB employee, who came to Rajeev’s house to fix the power supply, allegedly abused the family while intoxicated. After the family filed a police complaint, the agency delayed restoring the power supply, seemingly as a form of retaliation. The family also claimed that a KSEB Assistant Engineer threatened to withhold the power restoration until the police complaint was withdrawn.

KSEB, on its part, stated that two linemen from the Kedakulam section had initially visited the house following a complaint about a fire in the power meter. According to KSEB, the family members verbally abused its staff and prevented them from leaving. Despite this, the family lodged a police complaint accusing the linemen of being drunk, a claim that was later disproven by an examination.

The police have registered an FIR against the two linemen for verbally abusing the family while allegedly intoxicated. KSEB has also filed a complaint against the family, accusing them of obstructing government employees from performing their duties. Varkala MLA V P Joy, who is also the CPM district secretary, stated that the actions by the KSEB staff were indeed unacceptable.

This incident follows a similar controversy earlier this month when KSEB disconnected the power supply to a house in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode, citing an attack on its officials. The issue, which sparked significant public protest, was resolved after the Electricity Minister directed officials to restore the connection.